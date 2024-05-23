FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.25. 508,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,214. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $292.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.