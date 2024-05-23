Commerce Bank Purchases 246 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.62. 1,205,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

