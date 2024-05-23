NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.95.

Shares of NVDA traded up $91.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,041.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,082,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,416,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,047.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

