JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 1,003,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,668,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

