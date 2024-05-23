SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 2%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 15,218,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 51,531,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

