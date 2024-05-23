Commerce Bank Invests $75.93 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 571,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,930,000. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,466. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.