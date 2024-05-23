Commerce Bank Sells 68,749 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $83,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,625. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

