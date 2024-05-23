Commerce Bank Has $131.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $131,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $8.35 on Thursday, hitting $1,383.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,778. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $676.06 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,318.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,195.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

