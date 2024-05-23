Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APD traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.74. 621,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.