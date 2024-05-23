Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ETN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.69. 689,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,460. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $167.33 and a 52 week high of $344.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.