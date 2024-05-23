BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36.71 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,255,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,705,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 39.8% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,221,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,287,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,554,000 after buying an additional 82,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 879,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.