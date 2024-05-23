Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE ARE traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.69. 331,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

