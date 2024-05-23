Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.33. 603,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

