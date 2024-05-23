Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 917,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. 1,528,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,467. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.