Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after buying an additional 171,392 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

