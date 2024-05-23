The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 6.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.19. 2,349,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,866. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $392.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

