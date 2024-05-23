Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 313.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,826,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,272. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

