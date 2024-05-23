Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 726 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,838 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

