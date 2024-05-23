Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 367,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,542. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

