The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $13.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.42. 14,465,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,082. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

