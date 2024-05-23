Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

RSP stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,341. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

