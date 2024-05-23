FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.25 and a 200-day moving average of $316.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $248.82 and a 12-month high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

