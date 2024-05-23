Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,922,000 after buying an additional 396,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after buying an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.96. 2,763,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

