Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,109. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3606 dividend. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

