Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,236. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

