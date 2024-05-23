Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

CL stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,947. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

