Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 1,749,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.