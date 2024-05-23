Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. 748,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,574. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

