Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

