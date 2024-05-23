FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.09. 178,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,040. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.17 and a 12-month high of $488.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.44. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.