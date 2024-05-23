Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $64.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $64,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 2,131,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,554. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.