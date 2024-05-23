Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,981 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,974,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,052,047. The firm has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

