Allstate Corp Sells 148 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.58. 392,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,754. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.