Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 3.1 %

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$13.09 and a 1 year high of C$23.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

