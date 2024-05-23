Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
