Moreno Evelyn V Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $636.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $650.88. The company has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

