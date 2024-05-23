Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.