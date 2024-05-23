Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Buys 24,084 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04.

First National Financial Stock Performance

First National Financial stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,347. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial Cuts Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7584098 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

