FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.30 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $332.99. 456,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $336.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

