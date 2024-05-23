US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.59% of Marathon Petroleum worth $330,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,297. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

