FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.59. 1,091,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,373. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

