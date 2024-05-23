Commerce Bank Buys 14,356 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $65,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,127. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.