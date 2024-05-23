Commerce Bank Buys 14,356 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $65,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 695,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after buying an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of PLD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,127. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.