Commerce Bank Purchases 231,603 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,603 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 79,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 27,466,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,325,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $305.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

