FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $98.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $528.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,998. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $535.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

