Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.98 on Thursday, reaching $349.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

