FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $23.68 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. 649,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.