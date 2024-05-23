FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 618 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HD traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.48 and a 200 day moving average of $347.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

