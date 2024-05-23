SALT Market Capitalization Tops $2.28 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $7,798.21 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,284.39 or 1.00009172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011659 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00114540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003732 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01870209 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,899.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

