Litecoin Cash Price Up 3% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $565.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,584,559 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,558,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624348 USD and is up 27.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $561.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
