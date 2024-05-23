Litecoin Cash Price Up 3% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $565.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,584,559 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,558,340.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00624348 USD and is up 27.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $561.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

