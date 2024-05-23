Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.33. 420,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 598,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 251,085 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 825,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

