SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 7%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 5,463,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,946,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 54.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

